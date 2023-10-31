Heidi Klum as a worm, step aside. The actress outdid herself at this year's Halloween party, dressing as a peacock in an elaborate costume that required several others to pull off.

The German-American supermodel, 50, showed up to the red carpet alongside at least nine backup dancers and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a peacock egg.

Klum entered the carpet along with the dancers who put on a show -- complete with a gymnastics routine and choreography -- as the group assembled to unveil the model at the front as the peacock head and the dancers as the peacock's plume.

Talking with ET from the carpet, Klum said she wanted to incorporate movement into the look this year and thought this would be the perfect way to pull off a fun and versatile look.

Klum teased this year's impressive look at an Amazon Live event earlier this week, where she noted she feels pressure to outdo herself every year. This year's look, she said, is more comfortable than last year's look as a giant, slithering earthworm, which means she can stick around in costume until the very end of her celebration.

At the time of the preview event, Klum told audiences she had eight more hours of preparations to go, appearing on camera with a tulle red cape and extensive prosthetic makeup in what appeared to be an alien-like look that served as a massive red herring.

She also said that her costume for the evening's event could walk, potentially swim, and talk in a different language. She also said she thought this year's look tops last year's massive worm get-up.

This year's event is the 22nd Annual Halloween Party hosted by Klum and was presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee New York.

Guests in attendance at the bash included Taylor Lautner, Keegan Michael Key, Alix Earle and Emma Norton.

Every year, the model and America's Got Talent judge hosts a star-studded Halloween bash, where she serves as the headliner in whatever over-the-top costume she's come up with.

"For me, it's epic when all of a sudden gifs are being made, and everyone is talking about it, and it's in the news and people are laughing," Klum told ET of her Halloween looks. "Then for me its like, 'OK, this was a very good one."

Klum explained that it "takes a long time to plan for my Halloween costume," and that it can be hard to actually really try it on because "a lot of these things are done with prosthetics."

Check out more of Klum's jaw-dropping costumes below:

"And these prosthetics things are very, very expensive and once you've used them, you don't take them off and then you can't put them back on," she added. "It's one and done."

Although that doesn't mean the costumes just get tossed out never to be seen again. In fact, Klum said she keeps them all.

"I have every costume I have ever worn," Klum explained. "I am a hoarder just for my regular, normal clothes, so why would I not hoard my costumes?"

In past years, Klum has dressed as Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, an alien science experiment gone wrong, a butterfly and Michael Jackson from the "Thriller" music video just to name a few.

