Inside Jennifer Lopez's Glamorous Super Bowl After-Party (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez was dancing the night away on Sunday!

Following her and Shakira's epic Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the 50-year-old singer kept the celebration going with a bash of her own. A source exclusively tells ET that Lopez hosted an intimate after-party aboard a yacht on Sunday, with approximately 50-60 guests that included her dancers and fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

"It was the biggest stage that we were going to be on yet, so we wanted to make it count... and we did," Lopez said during a speech. "I just want to thank everybody who helped me put it together, believed in me, and who worked with me so tirelessly. Who have the same type of work ethic, and even if they don't, I force them too and they go along with it."

"Every time we come out, my goal is always to be better than I was last time and to set a new standard for myself," she continued. "A new bar that I can reach, so I never get complacent or ever take this for granted. ... I'm very proud of all of us."

ET has learned that one of the highlights from the soirée was the presentation of the luxurious cake that Lopez's long-time manager, Benny Medina, ordered for the singer and her team. Created by Miami bakery Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes, the vanilla rum-flavored cake featured Dulce de leche filling and J.Lo lettering made out of Swarovski crystals.

Each tier of the cake (which cost between $5,000-$6,000) represented a costume Lopez wore during her halftime performance. Medina placed the order for the cake two to three days before the big day, according to our source, who also notes that it took two full days for the cake to come together.

Meanwhile, Shakira's close friends threw her a surprise party of her own to commemorate the unforgettable night. Not only were they celebrating her halftime performance, but they were also honoring her birthday -- Shakira turned 43 on Sunday!

"Oh my God, I have a surprise party. This is amazing!" Shakira raved on her Instagram Stories. "I'm so glad I did OK because I would have been quiet in my trailer otherwise. But now we can celebrate!"

Prior to Sunday's Super Bowl, Lopez and Rodriguez threw a pre-party in Miami on Friday night. Among the invited guests were Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza, music executive Tommy Mottola and his wife, Mexican pop star Thalía.

"Latinas in da house!💥 Pre #superbowl party at @jlo and @arod’s. Fun night! Go get them baby! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Thalía wrote alongside a selfie with J.Lo, who was glowing in a red-white-and-black sequin dress with a plunging neckline. Thalía also posted a photo of herself with Rodriguez's daughter, Natasha.

Mirza also posted her own photo with the "Let's Get Loud" singer. "Thank you JLo and Arod for hosting an amazing party ❤️," she captioned her pic.

The reality star shared video on her Instagram Story of herself arriving at the party. Right when people entered the house, they were greeted by cheerleaders.

ET spoke with Rodriguez in Miami just one day earlier, where he teased what fans could expect from Lopez's show.

"It's gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic," he shared at the time. "I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what's really great is you're gonna have Shakira, and obviously you're going to have Jennifer, and there's so many surprises that you're going to be blown away by. And the fact that you can only see this on Fox, and along the way, besides with Dan Marino, I'm gonna be doing live hits from the house and from the locker room, prepping everybody, just a little insight into what Jennifer is up to."

Hear more in the video below.

