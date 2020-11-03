Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich gave their marriage their best shot. The pair attempted to reconcile after their separation earlier this year, and while a source tells ET that time together was "needed," ultimately they decided to go their separate ways. Hough filed for divorce on Monday, after three years of marriage.

“Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and finally came to the realization that they aren’t meant to be together," the source says. "The extra time they spent together after their separation was needed and they are both in a good place."

Hough, 32, and Laich, 37's decision to separate came as they quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former Dancing With the Stars judge stayed home in Los Angeles, while Laich traveled to their place in Idaho.

According to ET's source, Hough missed Laich after they first split, and "a huge part of her felt they still had a chance to make their marriage work." "Brooks never wanted his marriage to end and it was painful," the source adds. "He didn’t want to get hurt again so he tread lightly when they first started talking about a reconciliation."

Over the summer, Laich returned to L.A., where he was seen reconnecting with Hough.

“In the beginning they were getting along but the same issues began to arise," the source says. "While they love each other, they both want more than each other has to offer. The time they spent together in the end was closure for both of them. Julianne feels like she hasn’t had a chance to live her life to the fullest and needs even more time to discover herself."

“Brooks is sad but he is also relieved and ready for his next step in life," ET's source continues. "He tried his hardest and can move forward without regrets. It has been difficult for both of them to take the step and file for divorce but ultimately Julianne knew it was time."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

