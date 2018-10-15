Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their life as newlyweds!

The lovebirds were spotted in Studio City, California, on Monday, grabbing lunch at Joan's on Third.

Baldwin looked comfy and cute in an oversized jean jacket, baggy pants and combat boots, with her hair pulled back into a trendy top knot.

Bieber opted for an equally casual ensemble, rocking a white T-shirt with a matching baseball cap and blue-and-white basketball shorts.

"Justin was driving. Hailey walked in first while Justin valeted the car," an eyewitness tells ET, adding that the two arrived shortly after noon. "Inside the restaurant, Hailey and Justin were very lovey-dovey while they were ordering food. Justin ordered avocado toast with a fried egg on top. While Hailey waited for the food, Justin stepped outside to take a quick phone call."

A second eyewitness says that Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, stayed for about an hour. As they were sitting outside on the patio, the pop star seemed "very emotional," the eyewitness claims, while his wife seemed to be comforting him by giving him hugs.

Bieber and Baldwin appear to be having fun together since secretly tying the knot in New York City last month. Hear more on their latest outings -- and why Bieber isn't wearing a wedding band just yet! -- in the video below.

