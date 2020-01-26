Inside Kobe Bryant’s Special Bond With Daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The NBA legend and doting father of four died with Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday. They were on their way to her basketball practice.

Gianna, who was a student at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California, was poised to carry on her father’s basketball legacy and he couldn’t have been prouder of her progress.

The teen was nicknamed “Mambacita” after Kobe’s “Black Mamba” moniker. Like with all of his children, Kobe often posted about Gianna on social media, happily showing off her basketball games, and other milestones.

An adorable video of father and daughter talking basketball at an NBA game became one of the internet’s favorite memes.

Last year, the retired Lakers player revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Gianna hoped to joint the WNBA one day. He also shared a hilarious story about her reaction to fans telling him that he needs a son to carry on his legacy.

“The best thing that happens is when I go out and fans’ll come up to me and say, 'You gotta have a boy, you and V [Vanessa Bryant]…you gotta have somebody to carry on your tradition and legacy, and [Gianna’s] like, ‘I got this.’”

“That’s right,” Kobe added of his daughter. “Yes you do, you got this!”

In another interview, Kobe gushed over Gianna's competitiveness and perseverance.

“She’s really competitive,” he explained. “They both are, it’s just that [my older daughter] Natalia smiles a lot more when she does it, [whereas] Gianna’s like Serena [Williams] and myself. Ain’t no smiling going on, I’m here to handle some business.”

Kobe is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vanessa, and their three other daughters -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

