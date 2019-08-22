Heather Dubrow's massive, sprawling mansion is a work of masterful design, and ET got an inside tour of the expansive Newport Beach estate.

With a $21 million price tag, you'd want a masterpiece of interior design and architecture, which is exactly what Heather and her husband, plastic surgeon and reality star Terry Dubrow, got with this 22,000 square-foot abode, complete with 14 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and an entryway featuring a vaulted 30-foot ceiling.

"That's actually a semi-precious stone that I had backlit up there," Heather told ET's Lauren Zima, gesturing to a striking aspect of one entryway's ceiling.

When entering the spacious foyer, you are immediately greeted by a panorama of flowers arranged in a stunning tableau of stunning colors.

"I love fresh flowers, I have an incredible florist… and they bring fresh blooms every week," Heather explained. "[And] very few of us walk in the front door because our garage is on the other side. So I realized that the flowers were all facing the front door and we were seeing the backside of the flowers... so what I had them do is I had them create the flowers in a 360 [degree] way so they look good from every angle."

A home with such lavish features obviously has to include a home gym, and the mansion doesn't disappoint with a full workout center complete with monogrammed towels and custom water bottles, because it's important to hydrate with class.

The importance of hydrating also extends to the dining room, which features a wall art installation including 300 bottles of chilled Veuve Clicquot champagne -- which amounts to nearly $12,000 worth of bubbly.

When asked if she knows anyone else with a champagne wall, Heather laughed, "I know people who have it now after seeing it in my house, I'll tell you that."

If they aren't in the mood to work out, the couple and their guests could take one of their chilled bottles of booze and enjoy a movie inside an incredible, high-tech $1 million home movie theater, with seating for 24 people.

"I designed the equipment that projects on the screen and the audio," Terry told ET, proudly. "It's super cool, it's state of the art, it's amazing."

"Other than that, I did nothing," Terry added. "[Other than] I wrote a lot of checks."

"Maybe the most important job!" Heather joked.

This stunning estate is the result of a lot of hard work and careful career development. Terry has been a plastic surgeon and host of the popular reality series Botched for five years, while Heather is an actress and former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The two are also the owners of Consult Beaute, which is sold on ShopHQ. The next show will air Sept. 3 for those interested in the range of products. Meanwhile, Heather is also the creator and host of her own podcast, Heather Dubrow's World.

For more on the reality star couple, check out the video below.

