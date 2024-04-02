Angie Harmon says her family has suffered a shocking and tragic loss. The 51-year-old actress and model claims an Instacart shopper sent by the company shot and killed her dog Oliver during a delivery.

Harmon took to Instagram saying the man was delivering groceries when the alleged incident occurred.

"Our Ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded," Harmon claimed. "The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Harmon said that she and her two daughters, Finley and Avery, were home at the time of the incident. The Rizzoli & Isles star claimed that the alleged shooter repeatedly said, "Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

"We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member," Harmon wrote.

She shared the driver's account to her Instagram story and added another post, writing, "To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of our beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure."

Angie Harmon/Instagram

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s South Division tells ET that the incident took place on Saturday, March 30, saying officers spoke to all parties involved.

"The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog," the police shared. "Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

The police noted that no criminal charges were filed as a result of the incident, and that CMPD's Animal Care and Control also responded at the scene.

In a statement to ET, a representative for Instacart revealed that the driver in question has been suspended from the company.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the statement reads. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

ET has also reached out to Harmon for comment on the incident.

Harmon played Jane Rizzoli on seven seasons of the series Rizzoli & Isles. The former model also made a name for herself playing Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU in the late '90s.

In 2022, she told ET that she would be open to reprising the role one day.

"I would love it," Harmon said at the time, noting that the franchise has approached her about a potential return. "I was like, ‘Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something.'"

