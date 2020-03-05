International Women's Day: Fashion and Beauty Brands Celebrating the Empowering Holiday
International Women's Day is on Sunday!
Many fashion and beauty brands are giving back to organizations, such as Women for Women International, Step Up and Downtown Women's Center, dedicated to supporting women's causes.
From limited-edition pieces designed for IWD to donations of sales, here are the coolest brands that are supporting the empowering holiday.
Shop ET Style's picks, ahead.
Net-a-Porter annually partners with female-founded brands to create limited-edition tees that boast empowering messages and graphics for IWD. Collaborators include Alexa Chung, Stella McCartney, Isabel Marant, Ganni and more. Total profits from the sale of the T-shirts will benefit Women for Women International to support women survivors of war.
The French beauty brand has released a limited-edition Solidarity Balm, developed with shea butter produced by women in Burkina Faso, and 100% of profits will be donated to the L’Occitane Foundation to support initiatives that promote women's leadership in the West African country.
This exclusive classic black bra from Harper Wilde features a "Be Kind" embroidery. Through March 15, 10% of proceeds from the bra will benefit the Kind Campaign, dedicated to ending girl-against-girl bullying.
On March 8, Miranda Kerr's beauty brand will donate 50% of all profits from online purchases to Harvest Home, an organization that provides support to homeless pregnant women and their children.
We love this phone case from Casetify, decorated with stickers that express empowerment for women from "Change the World" to "Woman on a Mission." Total net proceeds from the International Women's Day collection will benefit the Malala Fund through the month of March to promote global education for girls.
Designer Diane von Furstenberg has exclusively created a gorgeous silk green printed Girl Scout scarf for the organization. All sales will benefit Girl Scouts USA.
This soft slub "Femme" tee is made for wearing with jeans. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Step Up to help girls graduate high school and start their higher education toward a professional career.
Founded by sister-in-laws Alexx Jae Monkarsh and Molly Fishkin Levin, Dame is an LA-based sustainable label that offers elevated, everyday wares. Dame will donate 10% of all sales on March 8 to the Downtown Women's Center to provide support to homeless women in Los Angeles.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
