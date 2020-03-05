International Women's Day is on Sunday!

Many fashion and beauty brands are giving back to organizations, such as Women for Women International, Step Up and Downtown Women's Center, dedicated to supporting women's causes.

From limited-edition pieces designed for IWD to donations of sales, here are the coolest brands that are supporting the empowering holiday.

Shop ET Style's picks, ahead.

International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Ganni Net-a-Porter International Women's Day Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Ganni Net-a-Porter annually partners with female-founded brands to create limited-edition tees that boast empowering messages and graphics for IWD. Collaborators include Alexa Chung, Stella McCartney, Isabel Marant, Ganni and more. Total profits from the sale of the T-shirts will benefit Women for Women International to support women survivors of war. $105 at Net-a-Porter

Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm L'Occitane L'Occitane Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm L'Occitane The French beauty brand has released a limited-edition Solidarity Balm, developed with shea butter produced by women in Burkina Faso, and 100% of profits will be donated to the L’Occitane Foundation to support initiatives that promote women's leadership in the West African country. $6 at L'Occitane

The Base: Be Kind Bra Harper Wilde Harper Wilde The Base: Be Kind Bra Harper Wilde This exclusive classic black bra from Harper Wilde features a "Be Kind" embroidery. Through March 15, 10% of proceeds from the bra will benefit the Kind Campaign, dedicated to ending girl-against-girl bullying. $50 at Harper Wilde

Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics On March 8, Miranda Kerr's beauty brand will donate 50% of all profits from online purchases to Harvest Home, an organization that provides support to homeless pregnant women and their children. $68 at Kora Organics

Change the World Stickers Casetify Casetify Change the World Stickers Casetify We love this phone case from Casetify, decorated with stickers that express empowerment for women from "Change the World" to "Woman on a Mission." Total net proceeds from the International Women's Day collection will benefit the Malala Fund through the month of March to promote global education for girls. $45 at Casetify

Limited-Edition Girl Scout Scarf Girl Scouts x DVF Girl Scouts Limited-Edition Girl Scout Scarf Girl Scouts x DVF Designer Diane von Furstenberg has exclusively created a gorgeous silk green printed Girl Scout scarf for the organization. All sales will benefit Girl Scouts USA. $150 at Girl Scouts

Femme Vintage Tee Sundry x Step Up Sundry Femme Vintage Tee Sundry x Step Up This soft slub "Femme" tee is made for wearing with jeans. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Step Up to help girls graduate high school and start their higher education toward a professional career. $78 at Sundry

The Complete Jumper Dame Dame The Complete Jumper Dame Founded by sister-in-laws Alexx Jae Monkarsh and Molly Fishkin Levin, Dame is an LA-based sustainable label that offers elevated, everyday wares. Dame will donate 10% of all sales on March 8 to the Downtown Women's Center to provide support to homeless women in Los Angeles. $295 at Dame

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

