Fashion

Loren Gray's Prom Collection With Betsey Johnson Is a Dream

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson prom 1280
Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Loren Gray stars in Betsey Johnson's prom campaign! 

The 17-year-old singer has teamed up with the iconic designer for the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, which is brimming with Johnson's signature tulle dresses, embellished shoes and glitzy accessories just in time for prom season. 

The darling collection that released earlier this week has everything you need to hit the dance floor in style. Our favorites include a metallic tiered gown, criss-cross rhinestone-encrusted heels and heart enamel drop earrings. Prices range from $25 to $398. 

Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson prom
Courtesy of Betsey Johnson
Loren Gray x Betsy Johnson prom collection
Courtesy of Betsy Johnson

Gray is a social media superstar with 40 million TikTok followers, 18.7 million Instagram followers and 3.69 million subscribers on YouTube. She stopped by the ET studio on Wednesday to talk new music and her personal life

"It's kind of like having a diary of experiences through music. My friends and family and [boyfriend] Ian are always the first people to hear it," Gray said on creating music. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, below. 

Tiered Metallic Gown
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray
Betsey Johnson Tiered Metallic Gown
Macy's
Tiered Metallic Gown
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray

Ruched Ruffled Dress
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Ruched Ruffled Dress
Macy's
Ruched Ruffled Dress
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray

Sweetheart-Neck Strapless High-Low Gown
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray
Betsey Johnson Sweetheart-Neck Strapless High-Low Gown.jpeg
Macy's
Sweetheart-Neck Strapless High-Low Gown
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray

Sage Evening Sandals
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray
Betsey Johnson Sage Evening Sandals
Macy's
Sage Evening Sandals
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray

Gold-Tone Enamel Heart Drop Earrings
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray
Betsey Johnson Gold-Tone Enamel Heart Drop Earrings
Macy's
Gold-Tone Enamel Heart Drop Earrings
Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Spring Dresses to Shop Right Now

Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now

The Best Spring Shoes for Every Outfit

 