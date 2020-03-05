Loren Gray's Prom Collection With Betsey Johnson Is a Dream
Loren Gray stars in Betsey Johnson's prom campaign!
The 17-year-old singer has teamed up with the iconic designer for the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, which is brimming with Johnson's signature tulle dresses, embellished shoes and glitzy accessories just in time for prom season.
The darling collection that released earlier this week has everything you need to hit the dance floor in style. Our favorites include a metallic tiered gown, criss-cross rhinestone-encrusted heels and heart enamel drop earrings. Prices range from $25 to $398.
Gray is a social media superstar with 40 million TikTok followers, 18.7 million Instagram followers and 3.69 million subscribers on YouTube. She stopped by the ET studio on Wednesday to talk new music and her personal life.
"It's kind of like having a diary of experiences through music. My friends and family and [boyfriend] Ian are always the first people to hear it," Gray said on creating music.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, below.
