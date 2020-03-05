Loren Gray's Prom Collection With Betsey Johnson Is a Dream

Loren Gray stars in Betsey Johnson's prom campaign!

The 17-year-old singer has teamed up with the iconic designer for the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, which is brimming with Johnson's signature tulle dresses, embellished shoes and glitzy accessories just in time for prom season.

The darling collection that released earlier this week has everything you need to hit the dance floor in style. Our favorites include a metallic tiered gown, criss-cross rhinestone-encrusted heels and heart enamel drop earrings. Prices range from $25 to $398.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Courtesy of Betsy Johnson

Gray is a social media superstar with 40 million TikTok followers, 18.7 million Instagram followers and 3.69 million subscribers on YouTube. She stopped by the ET studio on Wednesday to talk new music and her personal life.

"It's kind of like having a diary of experiences through music. My friends and family and [boyfriend] Ian are always the first people to hear it," Gray said on creating music.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray collection, below.

Tiered Metallic Gown Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Macy's Tiered Metallic Gown Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray $398 at Macy's

Ruched Ruffled Dress Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Macy's Ruched Ruffled Dress Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray $228 at Macy's

Sweetheart-Neck Strapless High-Low Gown Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Macy's Sweetheart-Neck Strapless High-Low Gown Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray $298 at Macy's

Sage Evening Sandals Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Macy's Sage Evening Sandals Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray $129 at Macy's

Gold-Tone Enamel Heart Drop Earrings Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray Macy's Gold-Tone Enamel Heart Drop Earrings Betsey Johnson Loves Loren Gray $25 at Macy's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Dresses to Shop Right Now

Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now

The Best Spring Shoes for Every Outfit