Ashley Park is sharing some insight into her Only Murders in the Building character. While speaking to ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of her new film, Joy Ride, Park said the role is a call back to her start in the acting business.

"I don't think I'm allowed to say yet, but what I will say, if people know my roots of where I came from, they'll be happy in terms of how I started in this business," Park, who was cast in season 3 of the hit Hulu series said.

As for what you can expect from the show's third season, the Emily in Paris star said a lot of laughs from a group of legends.

"I think what you can expect from season 3, is it's like, that cast with legends, and just the most gracious people," she added of the star-studded cast, which added Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and more to its roster for season 3. "I laughed so much on that set as well."

Her latest project follows four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Ashley's business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their trip soon becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and, of course, debauchery, that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Park called premiering the film, "surreal" Monday, telling ET that it's a story she's genuinely excited to share.

"It's honestly so surreal, but it also feels like, so cheesy, but very real at the same time, mostly because I'm grounded in these people that I've created this with," Park explained. "And I think we're so excited to genuinely share. It doesn't feel like a big, brash commercial comedy in that sense. There's so much love and joy that went into it."

She added, "It's wild. I'm so proud to do it, and see my face with three people I love and adore and respect."

While she plays the responsible one of the foursome, Park assured that each member of the group has both a responsible and playful streak.

"I think there are attributes to all of us that are very responsible but we're not -- we're multidimensional," Park explained. "So, we're responsible in some ways but not in others."

Joy Ride hits theaters July 7.

