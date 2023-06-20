Bob Odenkirk is eagerly awaiting the Emmy nominations. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 60-year-old actor at the premiere of No Hard Feelings on Tuesday, and he opened up about his hopes for Better Call Saul's Emmy chances for its final season.

"Oh my God, listen, a nomination would be everything," Odenkirk told ET. "We were so well received by critics and the audience. We were so thankful after Breaking Bad to get the good vibes from everyone and to follow through to the end."

"I mean, I'm so proud of that show. I always will be," he added of the series, which aired its finale last year. "It would mean so much. I'm crossing my fingers and hoping."

Odenkirk will have to wait until July 12 to find out if he nabs the show's 47th Emmy nom, and until September 18 to see if he'll walk home with its first award.

Fans of the actor have less of a wait to see him in season 2 of The Bear, which will premiere June 22 on Hulu.

"I got to be a part of The Bear in the new season," he said. "I can't wait for everyone to see it. I loved working on that show."

In the meantime, Odenkirk was at Tuesday's event to support his wife, Naomi Odenkirk, who executive produced No Hard Feelings, a coming-of-age rom-com starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

No Hard Feelings will hit theaters June 23.

