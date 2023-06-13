Bryan Cranston is ready to take some time off. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 67-year-old actor at the premiere of Asteroid City in New York City on Tuesday, and he opened up about enjoying his upcoming time off with his wife, Robin Dearden.

"We haven't mapped it out," Cranston told ET of how he at Dearden will spend their time together. "We're thinking about [taking] a few years to come, just to kind of escape for a little bit and reacquaint with each other."

As for why now is the right time to take a break, Cranston explained, "It's now been 34 years that we've been married, and I wanna just adjust the dynamic that we have between us. It's been a whirlwind for me for the past 25 years, and she's been going with me everywhere and I just kind of want to even it out so it's not so [one-sided]."

News of Cranston's working pause came earlier this month when he opened up about his plans to sell half of his and former co-star Aaron Paul's Dos Hombres Mezcal Tequila brand, shut down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and live the leisure life with Dearden in an interview with British GQ.

He clarified his intentions shortly thereafter though, writing on Instagram, "I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026."

"I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things," he wrote, before pointing to his ability to spend time with Dearden, take a career "reset" and unplug from social media.

"But before that happens, I've got some unfinished business," he wrote, before pointing out that "several films are coming out soon that I’m very proud of."

One of those films is Asteroid City, which Cranston stars in alongside Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and others. While filming the project, Cranston took the job seriously, even making handwritten notes throughout the shoot.

"Actors always want to have as much information that we can use... [The more] we can grip onto something, the more stable we feel," he explained to ET. "... So when you learn your lines, but you also know a little bit more about the character, you have to remember those lines and it connects to different things intellectually or emotionally."

"It's just writing down little things and ideas and thoughts," Cranston added of his notebook." There is something about not just thinking it, but actually sending it through your body, writing it down."

Asteroid City will hit theaters June 23.

