Channing Tatum had a funny first encounter with Scarlett Johansson. During the latest edition of Spilling the E-Tea, Tatum told his Fly Me to the Moon co-star what he first noticed about her on the set of the flick.

"My first impression of you on the movie was you getting fitted for one of the wigs. That was wild," Tatum said. "It was not there yet, let's just say. It looked like a little raccoon on your head. Nothing against raccoons 'cause they can be in style, but this one was, like, a red racoon situation. You tamed it though. You got there. I got a lot of pictures of it."

"You haunted me for the entire film," Johansson added. "There's nothing like having your co-stars like little pinky finger pulling your actual hair out. I was like, 'Get away!' You don't want to see how the sausage is made, folks! That's key here. That's what we're learning."

As for why people should see their new '60s-set flick, which follows a marketing executive and a NASA official as he makes preparations for the Apollo 11 moon landing, Johansson joked of her and Tatum's playful banter, "We're doing it right now. This is what you get, guys. You get a full two hours of this."

"Of this stupidity and raccoons, apparently," Tatum quipped, with Johansson chiming in, "And some great weave work."

Another great reason to watch the movie? Colin Jost, Johansson's real-life husband, makes a cameo in the project.

"He definitely didn't audition," Johansson said of the Saturday Night Live star. "... It's always fun to work with him."

"I like to see him in a different way, because we're married and we live together, so we don't normally see each other in a professional capacity," she said. "It's just fun to be on set and work."

Next up in her career, Johansson has been tapped to star in the upcoming Jurassic World film.

"I'm basically looking forward to ever single aspect of it. I'm really excited," she said. "Thailand will be awesome. We have an awesome cast. I'm just excited. I'm an enormous, enormous, enormous Jurassic Park fan, so I've basically been trying to get into this like franchise for the last 15 years. I tried in many different ways assuming it would never be possible. I was like, 'I will die in the first five minutes. I would do anything. I would do craft service. I want to be in it.'"

Fly Me to the Moon will hit theaters July 12.

