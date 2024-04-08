Just in time for today's solar eclipse, Apple Original Films and Columbia Pictures has released the trailer for Fly Me To the Moon -- and it's quite the fictional take on the 1969 moon landing!

In the film, not at all based on real events, the 1969 space program is "a bloated mess" and it's up to one of NASA's most-informed launch directors and a marketing genius to make sure Apollo 11's mission is complete.

After a heated meeting between Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) and media maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) where he literally helps her put out a fire she sparked on her book while dining alone, the pair have no idea that their paths will cross once again. Until a faithful day at NASA, where they both have to make sure that America's moon landing is perfect.

The film centers around Davis and his team, who are tasked with making sure that the astronauts set to take flight for the first time not only survive, but keep America's space program at the top spot.

When NASA feels that the task is proving to be more of a challenge, the space organization brings in Jones, who will do whatever it takes (including putting together a backup production of the landing that will air in case Davis' team doesn't succeed) for a rebrand.

Amid all the chaos with the moon, sparks really begin to fly between Davis and Jones, as they do their best to work together to assure America gets the best version of the moon landing.

Fly Me To The Moon, directed by Greg Berlanti, also stars Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Nick Dillenburg and Colin Woodell. Johansson also serves as one of the film's producers.

Fly Me To The Moon hits theaters on July 12, 2024.

