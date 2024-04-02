In the words of Rumer Willis' character, Ren, "I'm gonna need a lot of therapy after this."

Such may be the case for all the friends at the center of My Divorce Party, Heidi Weitzer's comedy starring Willis, Kim Behpoornia, Michelle Meredith, Sarah Hollis, Desiree Staples, Dionne Gipson, Faith Ashley, and Cap Peterson.

The story revolves around Xan (Staples), who rounds up her pals Ren (Willis), Isabella (Behpoornia), Wendy (Meredith), and Samantha (Hollis) in Joshua Tree the weekend before finalizing her divorce. As viewers can expect from the rollercoaster trailer, there's plenty of sharp turns in store for the group as they learn Xan took out $100,000 from her account, attempting to throw it into a bonfire before she has to split it with her ex-husband in their divorce settlement once the weekend is over. With all of the friends disagreeing on what Xan should actually do with the cash, the soon-to-be divorcee decides to split it evenly among them with the only instruction being that they have to spend it that weekend.

Film Mode

But, as the saying goes, money doesn't buy happiness, and the weekend turns turbulent as their RV park neighbors plot to steal Xan's savings while her friends begin to suspect that Xan is not telling the whole truth. Will the weekend end with money well spent or will they be making those therapy appointments?

"This movie is my love letter to the power of female friendships," Weitzer said in a statement. "I hope people watch it with their best friends and have a laugh."

My Divorce Party will be available on digital and cable VOD on April 30.

In the meantime, catch up on the chaos with the exclusive trailer above!

