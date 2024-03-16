Lenny Kravitz's shirtless pic had quite the effect on everyone. As in Channing Tatum and the rest of the world had to suddenly figure out how to pick up their jaws from the floor.

In what could easily be billed as the thirst trap of all thirst traps, Lenny took to Instagram to kick off the weekend with a shirtless photo that showcased his chiseled abs. In the pic, the rock star stands with his hands slightly tucked into his jeans while he stares into the distance and soaks up some rays.

Lenny donned nothing but shades, jeans and a brown leather belt. Usually these kinds of pics have spectacular backdrops, but on this particular day the "American Woman" singer stole the spotlight.

And just about everyone lost their minds at the sight of a 59-year-old who glistened and proved that aging like fine wine's actually a thing. The photo also proved inspirational. TV personality and podcaster Touré commented, "You are making 50something look amazing!!!🔥 🔥🔥." The pic also had Kelly Rowland ready to bust a sweat. She commented, "And just like…..I’m headed to the gym!!!"

Then there's Lenny's future son-in-law, who wrote what everyone was thinking: "Jesus Christmas Lenny wtf you’re gonna hurt someone on this platform. Hahaha." One follower replied to Channing's comment saying, "here’s the thing, we WANT him to hurt us 😈 😂," to which Channing responded with, "baahahahaha."

If Lenny appears to be in the mood to celebrate or reflect, it's because he's had an eventful week. Earlier this week, the "Fly Away" singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Channing and Zoë Kravitz, who in October shared they were engaged after two years of dating, made a rare joint appearance to honor the rock star who received his plot on the iconic avenue. The actress gave a speech in support of her father's honor and was joined by Denzel Washington, who also made remarks during the ceremony.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," Zoë began.

Lenny was 24 years old when he and ex-wife Lisa Bonet welcomed Zoë on Dec. 1, 1988.

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she said, before quipping, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it," Zoë continued. "You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

