Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

On Tuesday, the 59-year-old rocker was honored with the 2,774th star located in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles. As part of the ceremony, Lenny's only child, Zoë Kravitz, took the podium to deliver a speech about her famous father, and she didn't waste any time roasting him and his signature see-through shirts.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," Zoë began.

Lenny was 24 years old when he and ex-wife Lisa Bonet welcomed Zoë on Dec. 1, 1988.

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she said, before quipping, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it," Zoë continued. "You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz sharing a kiss at the rocker's 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. - JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Zoë then went on to say it's been "awesome" to have a "cool dad" but not for the reasons people may think. She explained, "What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love."

Referencing her late grandparents and Lenny's parents, Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz, Zoë added, "I know Grandpa Sy and Grandma Roxie were already so proud of what they got to watch you do and accomplish and I know that they are still watching in awe of the man and artist you have become. I know I am. Congratulations, you're a star."

After Zoë concluded her speech, the father-daughter duo shared a hug on stage, with Lenny whispering in Zoë's ear, "That was beautiful."

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at her dad, Lenny's, 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. - JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Zoë's fiancé, Channing Tatum, was also in attendance, along with Denzel Washington, who gave a speech in Lenny's honor as well.

Once all the speeches concluded, Lenny delivered a few words of his own. "I moved from New York to L.A. when I was 11, and if Norman Lear never brought my mother out here to do The Jeffersons, I probably wouldn't be standing here right now," Lenny said in part, recounting his early years. "But L.A. was where a naive teenager chose to leave home at 15 and learn through determination and the kindness of strangers that the streets and the people of L.A. would be my education to music, to creativity, and to life. I will forever be grateful to this city for that."

After thanking his team and those close to him, Lenny concluded his speech, saying, "Thank you all for this and let love rule."

Speaking to ET's Denny Directo from the ceremony, the legendary musician said he loved Zoë and Washington's speeches. "It's beyond beautiful. It's the biggest blessing of love. The years that we've all been together on this journey," he noted. "And it's a wonderful moment to receive flowers, to smell them, and to appreciate them. I'm on cloud nine."

"Like I said, I used to walk these streets and its a trip. Man, I was out here a lot when I was a teenager," Lenny continued. " And just figuring out my life and for it all to come full circle to this moment, it's quite surreal."

Touching on his new album, Blue Electric Light, which drops May 24, Lenny said, "It' a new beginning and it's beautiful to be in that place where I'm so hungry inspired."

He added: "It's vibrant. I've never been this young."

ET confirmed in late October that Zoë and Tatum, 43, had quietly gotten engaged more than two years after they first sparked romance rumors. The pair met in 2021 while working on her film, Pussy Island, which has since been renamed to Blink Twice and drops on Aug. 23.

Speaking with ET back in January, Lenny said he isn't prepping a speech for his daughter's wedding simply because he doesn't "rehearse those things." "It just comes at the moment," he noted. "From the heart."

As Tatum and Zoë gear up for their big day, a source recently told ET that the couple "are doing fantastic and could not be more in love."

"They're so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together," the source added.

