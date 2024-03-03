Jenna Dewan is in baby bliss!

In January, The Rookie actress revealed that she is pregnant with her third child -- her second with fiancé Steve Kazee. Amid her third pregnancy, a source tells ET that the expectant mom couldn't be happier.

"Jenna is over the moon to be pregnant again," the source says. "She always wanted a big family and takes so much pride in being a mom, so this is a dream come true for her."

The source adds, "Jenna is happy, healthy, and can’t wait to bring a new joy into her life with Steve. They’re looking forward to this chapter and Everly and Callum are excited to have a new sibling."

Together, Dewan and Kazee are the parents of Callum, 3. Dewan is also the mother of Everly, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Tatum and Dewan were married from 2009 to 2019. Tatum is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

As for Dewan and Kravitz's relationship, the source notes that they are all about remaining cordial.

"Jenna and Zoe have cordial relationship and they’re both very adamant about doing what’s best for everyone," the source says.

Dewan opened up about her latest pregnancy journey inside of Romper magazine. The Step Up star shared that she and Kazee are waiting to find out the sex of their baby, and revealed how she is cherishing what she said will be her final pregnancy.

"You don't race to the end because this is the last time," Dewan told the magazine about taking things slow this time around. "So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

She added, "I really love being a mom. That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."

RELATED CONTENT: