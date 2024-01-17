Surprise! Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby No. 3.

The Rookie actress made the sly announcement via Instagram with the help of her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" the actress wrote.

In the video shared alongside the caption, Kazee sits on a chair in their bathroom and sings while strumming the guitar. The video eventually pans to Dewan in the tub, with her growing baby bump on full display.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dewan, 43, and Kazee, 48, are parents of Callum, 3, who is their first child together. Dewan is also the mother of Evie, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

In the latest issue of Romper, the Step Up star puts her baby bump on display. Inside the spread, Dewan reveals she's in her second trimester, and that she and Kazee are waiting to find out the sex of the baby.

"You don’t race to the end because this is the last time," Dewan tells the magazine about taking things slow this time around. "So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

She adds, "I really love being a mom. That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."

RELATED CONTENT: