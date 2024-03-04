Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are flying high and supporting one another as they enjoy their engagement.

A source tells ET, "Channing and Zoe are doing fantastic and could not be more in love."

"They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together," the source adds.

ET first learned in late October 2023 that the Magic Mike star and the Batman actress had gotten engaged!

Kravitz and Tatum broke the news of their engagement without saying a word. The couple stepped out in coordinating costumes for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, with Kravitz sporting a sparkly new accessory.

Kravitz and Tatum partied at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood for the festive occasion, with Kravitz dressed as Mia Farrow's character from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby and Tatum as the baby.

In photos captured of the duo leaving the party, Kravitz clutched a fake chef's knife in her left hand while putting her ring on display.

Kravitz, 35, and Tatum, 43, first sparked dating rumors in August 2021 after they met while working on her film, Blink Twice.

In an intimate conversation with GQ in November 2022, Kravtiz opened up about falling hard for the father of one while they worked together.

"He’s just a wonderful human," she told the publication about Tatum. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

On set, Kravitz admitted that Tatum took a more personal role in helping her as she navigated being a director -- which ultimately helped their personal relationship. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger."

She added of their relationship, "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

RELATED CONTENT: