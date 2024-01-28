Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are giving fans a look at their on set romance!

On Friday, the pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pics from the set of their film, Blink Twice.

In his post, Tatum gushed about his fiancée, who is making her directorial debut with the film.

"MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE," he wrote.

James Devaney/GC Images

Next to Tatum's post was a black and white photo of Kravitz in director mode. In the next slide, Kravitz appeared behind a screen next to Tatum as they watched a playback of the film.

For her part, the 35-year-old director celebrated her time on the set with her love and the film's stars.

"#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd 🌴," she wrote.

Kravitz's post lead with a Polaroid picture of her and Tatum being silly for the camera, and followed with her and Naomie Ackie posing during a smoke break. Kravitz ended her post with the photo of her looking through a lens.

On Friday, it was announced that the film -- once called Pussy Island -- will now be titled Blink Twice and will hit theaters on Aug. 23.

According to a logline for the project, Tatum stars as tech billionaire Slater King who hits it off with a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie). He brings her along on a dreamy island getaway with friends, before a series of strange events lead Frida to question her reality. The psychological thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kylie MacLachlan and Geena Davis.

Tatum and Kravitz, who didn't know each other prior to working on the film, fell in love during production and quietly got engaged in 2023.

While on location filming in Yucatan, Tatum previously told ET that he was "in awe" of Kravitz's directorial skills.

"We're doing some really, really cool stuff," he noted of the film. "It's super stylized and yet really fun, but has a very deep and I think a shocking sort of message at some point."

