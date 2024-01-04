Zoë Kravitz's dad Lenny Kravitz is excited to welcome Channing Tatum to the family!

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo on the carpet of the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, the legendary rocker said he is over the moon when it comes to his daughter's engagement to the 21 Jump Street actor.

"Hey man, that's life," the 59-year-old said. "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it -- I've done well. Blessed."

ET confirmed in late October that Zoë, 35, and Channing, 43, had quietly gotten engaged more than two years after first sparking romance rumors. The pair met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021.

Kravitz was married to Zoë's mother, actress Lisa Bonet, from 1987 to 1993. The Big Little Lies actress is the couple's only child, although Bonet went on to have two more children during her marriage to Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, which ended in 2022.

Talking with ET on Thursday, Kravitz said that it's special moments and celebrations like the engagement of his only child that make him feel "blessed," as he looks back ahead of his upcoming milestone birthday.

"For me, I don't think about numbers and time," he said, referencing his 60th birthday in May. "I feel better than I ever have felt. Mentally, spiritually, physically... and so I'm glad I'm still here, man, let me tell you."

In November, Kravitz opened up in an intimate interview with Esquire about his his romantic struggles over the years and whether or not he would be open to ever remarrying and having more children.

"I won't lie to you," Kravitz told the magazine of his trouble staying faithful in his romantic relationships, "being confident that this is the person for me, always thinking something else may be better... it was hardcore." The singer confesses that it took years for him to get to a point where it got "better."

But now that he is in a better place, Kravitz says he's still hopeful about getting married again. "The desire has always been there," he says. "The tools in which to do so have not always been there... I've grown enough. I've become stronger. I've become more disciplined. I've become more open to be able to do so. But it's been a very difficult thing for me to figure out."

