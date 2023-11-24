Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are leveling up from boyfriend and girlfriend to spouses! Last month, ET learned that the Magic Mike star and the Batman actress are engaged after dating for two years.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, first sparked dating rumors after they met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021. The thriller is Kravtiz's directorial debut, with Tatum starring as the male lead.

Kravitz previously told Deadline that Tatum was her first choice to play Slater in Pussy Island. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter," she said.

For his part, Tatum said he was shocked when he received her phone call. "I didn't know her," he explained. "I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, 'Wait, why are you thinking about me for this?' No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things."

Although the pair have remained largely private about their romance, they have spoken about each other in interviews, with Tatum even being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

Kravitz's romance with Tatum is her first since her public split from ex-husband Karl Glusman. The two ended their relationship after 18 months of marriage in 2021.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, from 2009 to 2019, and they share daughter Everly, 10.

Let's take a look at where this sweet romance began.

Fans began speculating that Kravitz and Tatum might be seeing one another when they were spotted together in early August 2021 on a bike ride. In the photo, Kravitz wrapped her arms around Tatum as they made their way around the city.

An eyewitness told ET that the two took a walk together in New York City's East Village, and spent about 45 minutes together looking "happy" and "smiling and laughing" the entire time. After their walk, they rode a BMX bike together.

The eyewitness added that "they seemed very relaxed," and while they appeared "very friendly," there was no PDA.

A week later, the pair was photographed leaving a supermarket in Upstate New York.

Later that month, a source told ET that Kravitz and Tatum were officially dating. "It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more," the source said.

Some speculated that the romance began in July, after Kravitz tagged Tatum in one of her dad Lenny Kravitz's photos, where the rocker shows off his six-pack while building a deck outside.

"You auditioning for MM3?" the actress wrote in her father's comment section, tagging Tatum and seemingly referring to a potential third Magic Mike movie.

"I’ve been ready!" Lenny replied, with Tatum adding, "Oh sh*t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

In September, after it was confirmed that the two stars were dating, a source told ET that the two were "having so much fun together."

"They like each other and things are easy and natural between them," the source said. "They’re cute together. They've enjoyed being out and about together.”

That same month, the couple walked the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art separately but reportedly showed PDA at the gala and at an after-party.

Kravitz turned heads in a sparkly crystal shell dress by Saint Laurent, styled with a bedazzled thong, ankle-strap sandals and drop earrings. She kept her makeup simple and natural-looking, and her hair was swept into an updo. Tatum, meanwhile, looked handsome in a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

And while they didn't pose on the red carpet together, they were seen leaving their New York City hotel together.

Eyewitnesses told ET that the couple was holding hands inside the gala and that Tatum pulled a chair out for Kravitz and helped her get seated at the start of the night. They were also spotted leaving together.

The couple later attended the Alicia Keys & Cincoro Tequila after-party at Casa Cipriani, where an eyewitness said they "did not take their hands off of each other." The star-studded party -- which was also in celebration of Keys' husband, producer Swizz Beatz's, 43rd birthday -- brought out A-listers like Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and his then-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.

Days after their night out at the Met Gala, Tatum shared the couple's first social media photo together.

"This night!" Tatum wrote on an Instagram Story that showed him and Kravitz posing with Keys and Moses Sumney at the Alicia Keys & Cincoro Tequila after-party at Casa Cipriani. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

Keys also shared an image with Tatum and Kravitz from that night on her Instagram page, writing: "Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!! Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!"

Kravitz, who had finalized her divorce from ex-husband Glusman in August, opened up about how working on new music helped her process her divorce in a September 2021 interview with Another magazine.

Kravitz and Glusman started dating in 2016. She revealed her engagement in October 2018 in an interview with Rolling Stone and said he actually popped the question that February.

In discussing her first solo project, Kravitz told Another it's about "love and loss" and the range of emotions she was experiencing while writing and recording the album alongside producer Jack Antonoff.

"I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between. It’s personal. It’s about love and loss," Kravitz shared.

"I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you," she mused.

Kravitz and Channing became more open about their connection as time progressed, letting their fans in on their moments together via social media.

In October, the Step Up actor took to his Instagram Story to share pics from the couple's spooky Halloween night out. The duo threw it back to the '70s for their first Halloween together, channeling the 1976 classic Taxi Driver, with Tatum dressing as Travis, made famous by Robert De Niro, and Iris, played by Jodie Foster.

The model and actor first shared a pic of Kravitz's costume before posting a solo shot of him as Travis. Tatum then shared a photo of him and Kravitz together, as they posed as the film's iconic characters.

For his part, the Magic Mike star wore a camo jacket bloodied and embroidered with a few patches over jeans and boots. Tatum completed the look by tacking on a fake mohawk to his otherwise clean-shaven head. The actress wore a white floppy hat with a red ribbon around it, a red-and-white cropped flutter-sleeve top and red shorts, which she paired with matching heels.

Kravitz also posted the photo of her and Tatum to her Story, marking the first time she's shared a pic of her and her boo on social media.

In February 2022, Tatum covered Variety and gave the outlet insight into his professional relationship with Kravitz, sharing the advice he gave her about directing Pussy Island.

Tatum revealed that he advised Kravitz not to star in the film as well, given his own co-directing experience for Dog, in which he plays an army ranger who has to bring a military working dog on a road trip in time to attend her handler's funeral.

"I was like, 'You'll need double the days,'" Tatum said he told Kravitz about not taking an acting role in Pussy Island. "She's a perfectionist in the best possible way."

He continued opening up about the pair's relationship in an interview with VMAN, where he shared how his own personal style has evolved with the help of his girlfriend.

"It has been a journey," he told his 21 Jump Street co-star, Jonah Hill, who interviewed him for the issue. "I grew up in the South, and you don’t wear anything but like, white t-shirts and chains everywhere. I had a year I called, 'the year of the fresh white tee.' [Then] I started getting seen as a model, and I went so deep into the highest fashion world that you possibly can. I was living in New York and [there], you find your own style," he recalled. "When I moved to L.A., dressing became a bit of a chore, it was just another suit for another talk show."

Tatum professed that he "just got over it."

"I stopped acting for a while, life changed, and I really wanted to pay attention and figure out who I was—that was like four years ago," he recalled. "Look, I went on a little bit of a journey trying to do Balenciaga and all this s**t. And I was just like, 'This ain't me either. I don't know what the kids are doing these days.'"

Instead, he took advice from some of those closest to him. "Then some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Zoë Kravitz], were like, 'Why don't you just wear what you wear? Why don't you just be you?' You gave me some very specific style tips," Tatum acknowledged. "I'm really enjoying finding my own voice and my own way with some very beautiful guardrails. Jonah, you basically don't let me look like a fool. So I appreciate you. I'm only mad that it's taken you this long to give me these tips… you could have helped me a lot on Jump Street."

Splash News

That same month, Kravitz gushed about the couple's status to Elle magazine. "I'm happy," Kravitz said when asked about the status of things between her and the Magic Mike actor.

"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, 'I think he's a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary.' And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that," she added of him starring in Pussy Island.

The film and her relationship with Tatum represent a period of optimism for Kravtiz, who finalized her divorce from Glusman in August 2021, and while she told the magazine it wasn't always this way, the Batman actress said she's at a place where whatever she's feeling is "okay."

"Karl's an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay," Kravitz explained. That's the journey I'm on right now,"

"I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it. All my relationships in life -- my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family -- the journey is learning how to show up honestly," she continued. "Sometimes we can't show up, and that's okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. That's the 20-year-old who's like, 'I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.' And now I'm in a place where whatever I'm feeling is okay, wherever I'm at is okay."

Later in February, Jason Momoa and Tatum proved they were more than happy to show up for Kravtiz by checking out The Batman to support her.

In an Instagram post shared on Feb. 28, Momoa shared a snap of himself with Tatum as they geared up to see Kravitz star alongside Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated reboot, directed by Matt Reeves.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatmanpremiere," Momoa captioned the snaps of him and Tatum together. "I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for InStyle

The show of support was especially sweet considering Momoa and Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, had recently announced their separation after more than a decade together.

Momoa, who attended the premiere with his and Lisa Bonet's two kids -- daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf -- told ET that Bonet couldn't be at the premiere, and he was there to show his support.

"We're just so proud," he said. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here...It's still family, you know?"

"I have a lot of friends and family here tonight," Kravitz told ET at the movie's premiere. "So, I feel very lucky to have a lot of people who love me here tonight. It's wonderful."

Unsurprisingly, a source confirmed to ET the next month that the couple was "still going strong."

"They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source said nearly seven months after they were first romantically linked. "Channing goes out of his way to make sure Zoë feels loved, and she does the same for him."

The source noted that Tatum "is so supportive of Zoë's career," adding that "he is such a fan of hers, both in their personal relationship and professionally speaking as an actor."

The source also shared that Kravitz's "family also loves Channing and think they are a great fit." Given all that, the source declared that Tatum and Kravitz are "very happy."

That was more than evident when Tatum went abroad to film the third installment of Magic Mike in London, and the pair took their romance across the pond. In April 2022, Kravitz and Tatum were spotted spending quality time together in London, showing off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday.

In July 2022, Tatum couldn't help but gush to ET over what an incredible job Kravitz had been doing on her directorial debut. "I'm in awe," the actor effused.

Tatum revealed that he'll be playing a character called Slater King in Pussy Island and, while keeping tight-lipped about storyline details, shared that his character is wholly unlike any of his previous roles. "This is just a completely categorically different thing," he said, referencing his background in romantic and action flicks. Tatum added he was flattered to be viewed in a new light, gushing that Kravitz really "saw me."

"She's got a weird gift for that. She sees right through a lot of people's stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple," he shared. "She's one of the more intentional people I've ever met in my life."

That energy appears to extend to the filming environment she has created on set, with Tatum likening the experience to "summer camp."

"We're doing some really, really cool stuff," he noted of the film. "It's super stylized and yet really fun, but has a very deep and I think a shocking sort of message at some point."

"She's doing better than I did on our first movie with Dog," admitted Tatum, who starred in and directed Dog. "I mean, jeez, we barely survived and she's just killing it."

Kravitz similarly gushed about her beau's work on the project when speaking with WSJ Magazine in an interview published the next month.

When reflecting on her decision to cast Tatum for the film, Kravitz shared that she wanted Tatum for the role because he "hadn't played a dark character before."

"I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," she said. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Kravitz was more reluctant to discuss their budding romance, ultimately sharing, "I guess what I'll say is when you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

In an intimate conversation with GQ in November 2022, Kravtiz opened up about falling hard for the father of one while they worked together.

"He’s just a wonderful human," she told the publication about Tatum. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

On set, Kravitz admitted that Tatum took a more personal role in helping her as she navigated being a director -- which ultimately helped their personal relationship. "Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger."

She added of their relationship, "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

In January 2023, Tatum spoke with Vanity Fair about being outed for adorably following numerous Instagram fan accounts for Kravitz.

"I have no chill," he told the outlet. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know."

Tatum confessed that he is trying to be more chill these days so he "can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something, or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something."

He admitted, "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Tatum further gushed over Kravitz and noted that "weirdly, it was comfortable" both starring and helping produce Pussy Island with her.

"She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn't sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be. Literally, after that meeting, my life went how it did and we lost touch," he recalled of seeing the movie's first draft. "Then, cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, 'Wow. You are really saying something.' That’s the kind of person you want to create with. That really has this perspective they’re constantly digging for."

The actor also gave rare insight into why his marriage to Dewan ended in 2019 after 10 years.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he said of his marriage to Dewan. "I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Tatum admitted that "it was super scary and terrifying" to walk away from his relationship with the 42-year-old actress-dancer, whom he met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up.

"Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, sh*t. What now?'" he shared of their split. "It was probably exactly what I needed. I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

Tatum credited Everly for this. "And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends."

In October, after two years of dating, Kravitz and Tatum broke the news of their engagement without saying a word.

The couple stepped out in coordinating costumes for Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, with Kravitz sporting a sparkly new accessory.

Kravitz and Tatum partied at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood for the festive occasion, with Kravitz dressed as Mia Farrow's character from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby and Tatum as the baby. In photos captured of the duo leaving the party, Kravitz clutches a fake chef's knife in her left hand while putting her ring on display.

