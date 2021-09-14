Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum 'Didn't Take Their Hands Off Each Other' at Met Gala After-Party, Source Says
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum may not have walked the Met Gala red carpet together, but they showed PDA at the gala and at an after-party, eyewitnesses tell ET.
A source told ET last month that 41-year-old Tatum and 32-year-old Kravitz were dating after starting out as friends. On Monday, they both looked incredible posing separately at the Met Gala red carpet -- Kravitz turning heads in a sparkly crystal shell dress by Saint Laurent -- and they were snapped heading into the gala together.
An eyewitness tells ET that the couple was holding hands inside and that Tatum pulled a chair out for Kravitz and helped her get seated at the start of the night. They were also spotted leaving together.
The couple later attended the Alicia Keys & Cincoro Tequila after-party at Casa Cipriani, where an eyewitness says they "did not take their hands off of each other." The star-studded party -- which was also in celebration of Keys' husband, producer Swizz Beatz's 43rd birthday -- brought out A-listers like Cincoro co-founder Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena and Venus Williams, Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union.
Tatum and Kravitz sparked dating rumors after they were spotted looking close while out and about together in New York City on multiple occasions, him giving her a ride on his bike and also going grocery shopping. A source told ET earlier this month that the couple was "having so much fun together."
"They like each other and things are easy and natural between them," the source said. "They're cute together. They've enjoyed being out and about together."
