Zoe Kravitz is getting candid about heartbreak. In a new interview with Another magazine, Kravitz shared some rare insight about her split from ex-husband Karl Glusman and how working on new music has helped her process her divorce.

In discussing her first solo project, Kravitz told the magazine it's about "love and loss" and the range of emotions she was experiencing while writing and recording the album alongside producer Jack Antonoff.

"I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between. It’s personal. It’s about love and loss," Kravitz shared.

"I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you," she continued.

Kravtiz and Glusman finalized their divorce in August, eight months after the Big Little Lies star originally filed, and just a year and a half after they got married. The pair tied the knot in June 2019 at the Paris home of her father, Lenny Kravitz, in a ceremony attended by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more.

Kravitz and Glusman started dating in 2016. She revealed her engagement in October 2018 in an interview with Rolling Stone and said he actually popped the question that February.

Since their split, Kravtiz has been seen spending time with boyfriend Channing Tatum. Tatum and Kravitz were first linked in August, with a source telling ET: "Zoë and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned out to be more." The news came after the two were spotted out together on multiple occasions earlier that month, including a bike ride and supermarket outing.

Tatum shared his first public photo with Kravitz just days after the duo stepped out together at a Met Gala after-party. The 41-year-old actor reflected on their night out alongside a group pic which included the 32-year-old actress.

"This night!" Tatum wrote on an Instagram Story that showed him and Kravitz posing with Alicia Keys and Moses Sumney at the Alicia Keys & Cincoro Tequila after-party at Casa Cipriani. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

Keys also shared an image with Tatum and Kravitz from that night, writing: "Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!! Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!"

While Tatum and Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Met Gala separately, things heated up when the couple stepped out together at Keys' Met Gala after-party later that night. An eyewitness told ET the twosome "did not take their hands off of each other" while at the party.

Enjoying time together seems to be a theme in their newfound relationship. Earlier this month, a source told ET that Tatum and Kravitz are "having so much fun together" and "things are easy and natural between them."

"They're cute together," the source added. "They've enjoyed being out and about together."

Kravitz and Tatum are currently working together on the upcoming thriller, Pussy Island, which will mark Kravitz's directorial debut.

