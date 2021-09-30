Lenny Kravitz has a request for his daughter's beau. In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, Lenny asked Channing Tatum for a role in Magic Mike.

The funny moment happened after Lenny, 57, shared a pic of himself showing off his abs. Channing, who's dating Lenny's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, commented on the photo with compliments for the singer.

"Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes?" Channing, 41, questioned. "It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"

"Dude, I'm just trying to get in the next Magic Mike," Lenny replied of Channing's 2012 and 2015 flicks, before quipping, "Any connections?"

It's not the first time the idea of Lenny appearing in a Magic Mike movie has been floated. In July, 32-year-old Zoe commented on a different shirtless pic from her dad, writing, "You auditioning for MM3?"

"I’ve been ready!" Lenny replied, with Channing adding, "Oh s**t!! Doing the lords work I see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

The next month, Channing and Zoe, who are currently working together on Pussy Island, a thriller she's directing him in, were romantically linked for the first time when they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in New York City.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more." In September, a source told ET that Channing and Zoe "like each other and things are easy and natural between them."

"They’re cute together," the source said. "They've enjoyed being out and about together."

Later that month, the pair arrived separately to the Met Gala, though an eyewitness told ET that they left the event together. In fact, another eyewitness told ET that the duo "did not take their hands off of each other" at a Met Gala after-party.

Channing later shared a pic that featured him and Zoe with others at the after-party, marking the first time either person had appeared on the other's Instagram.

Watch the video below for more on the rumored couple.

RELATED CONTENT: