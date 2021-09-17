Channing Tatum Shares First Pic With Zoë Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

While they may not be Instagram official just yet, Channing Tatum shared his first public photo with rumored girlfriend Zoë Kravitz. Days after the duo stepped out together at a Met Gala after-party, the 41-year-old actor reflected on their night out alongside a group pic which included the 32-year-old actress.

"This night!" Tatum wrote on an Instagram Story that showed him and Kravitz posing with Alicia Keys and Moses Sumney at the Alicia Keys & Cincoro Tequila after-party at Casa Cipriani. "No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

Keys also shared an image with Tatum and Kravitz from that night, writing: "Woooooowww!!! Still soaring! What a magical night!!!! Celebrating #LALA and life!! #TheSecretSoiree Thank you to all of our friends and loved ones for bringing the light!!"

Tatum and Kravitz were first linked in August, with a source telling ET: "Zoë and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more." The news came after the two were spotted out together on multiple occasions earlier that month, including a bike ride and supermarket outing.

While Tatum and Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Met Gala separate on Monday, things heated up when the couple stepped out together at Keys' Met Gala after-party later that night. An eyewitness told ET the twosome "did not take their hands off of each other" while at the party.

Enjoying time together seems to be a theme in their newfound relationship. Earlier this month, a source told ET that Tatum and Kravitz are "having so much fun together" and "things are easy and natural between them."

"They're cute together," the source added. "They've enjoyed being out and about together."

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan -- with whom he shares 8-year-old daughter, Everly -- from 2009 to 2019. Meanwhile, Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized in August.

Kravitz and Tatum are currently working together on the upcoming thriller Pussy Island.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA at Met Gala After-Party

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Pose Separately at 2021 Met Gala

Inside Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's New Romance

Related Gallery