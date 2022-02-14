Zoë Kravitz is opening up about her love life. In the latest issue of Elle magazine, the March cover girl spoke about her relationship with Channing Tatum and how she's feeling now that her divorce from Karl Glusman has been finalized.

"I’m happy," Kravitz gushed when asked about the status of things between her and the Magic Mike actor.

The 33-year-old actress also touched on directing Tatum in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, which she spent five years writing the script for.

"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, 'I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary.' And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that," she said.

Earlier this month, Tatum spoke to Variety about the film, and the advice the 41-year-old co-director of Dog had for his girlfriend.

"I was like, 'You'll need double the days,'" Tatum said he told Kravitz about not taking an acting role in Pussy Island. "She's a perfectionist in the best possible way."

The film and her relationship with Tatum represent a period of optimism for Kravtiz, who finalized her divorce from Glusman in August 2021, and while she told the magazine it wasn't always this way, The Batman actress said she's at a place where whatever she's feeling is "okay."

"Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay," Kravitz explained. That’s the journey I’m on right now,"

"I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it. All my relationships in life—my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family—the journey is learning how to show up honestly," she continued. "Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. That’s the 20-year-old who’s like, ‘I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.’ And now I’m in a place where whatever I’m feeling is okay, wherever I’m at is okay."

Kravitz and Tatum were first romantically linked in August, when they were spotted enjoying a bike ride in New York City.