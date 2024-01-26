Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut is getting a rebrand. The film formerly known as Pussy Island -- starring Kravitz's now-fiancé, Channing Tatum -- has a new title and release date.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday that the movie is now called Blink Twice and will drop on Aug. 23. Kravitz co-wrote the script alongside E.T. Feigenbaum.

According to a logline for the project, Tatum stars as tech billionaire Slater King who hits it off with a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie). He brings her along on a dreamy island getaway with friends, before a series of strange events lead Frida to question her reality. The psychological thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kylie MacLachlan and Geena Davis.

In a 2022 interview for WSJ Magazine's Fall Women’s Fashion issue, Kravitz shared that the story "was born out of a lot of anger and frustration around the lack of conversation about the treatment of women, specifically in industries that have a lot of money in them, like Hollywood, the tech world, all of that."

Having heard stories about powerful men inviting women to remote islands for hazy hedonist free-for-alls, Kravitz began writing several years ago, prior to the #MeToo movement that kicked off a Hollywood shakeup, envisioning the version of reality that she would want to see instead.

"The title came from that world. The title is the seed of the story," she explained of its original name. "It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we're out of that time now."

Tatum's role will mark something of a departure for the actor.

"It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for," the star -- whose company, Free Association, is co-producing the project-- told WSJ. Magazine.

Although Kravitz and Tatum didn't know one another before the film, they've since become close personally and professionally. When reflecting on her decision to cast the Magic Mike alum for the film, Kravitz said that she wanted Tatum for the role because he "hadn't played a dark character before."

"I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," she said. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

While on location filming in Yucatan, Tatum previously told ET that he was "in awe" of Kravitz's directorial skills.

"We're doing some really, really cool stuff," he noted of the film. "It's super stylized and yet really fun, but has a very deep and I think a shocking sort of message at some point."

ET confirmed in late October that Kravitz, 35, and Channing, 43, had quietly gotten engaged more than two years after first sparking romance rumors.

