Lenny Kravitz doesn't need to write down his father-of-the-bride speech for Zoë Kravitz's wedding day.

"It just comes at the moment. I don't rehearse those things," Lenny told ET's Deidre Behar on Sunday at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards about any preparation for his daughter's big day as she weds Channing Tatum. "From the heart."

ET confirmed in late October that Zoë, 35, and Channing, 43, had quietly gotten engaged more than two years after first sparking romance rumors. The pair met while working on her film, Pussy Island, in 2021.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

So far, the couple have yet to share any details regarding their big day.

Taking this awards season by storm with his style, the 59-year-old donned a cutout suit by Laquan Smith and Chrome Hearts for Sunday's show.

It's been a busy awards season for the "TK421" singer, who is wracking up nominations for his song, "Road to Freedom," for the film Rustin.

When it comes to the critics' decision to nominate him for this year's ceremony, the "Fly Away" singer is honored.

"Because this is about Bayard Rustin it's it means a lot to me," he tells ET of the Critics Choice nomination. "It's an honor. It's just part of my heritage. This is what my mother comes from -- from the civil rights movement, so I'm just honored to be here and also be a part of the storytelling."

Lenny had another stand out moment on the carpet last week when he reunited with Hunger Games co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, at the 2024 Golden Globes.

"We don't get to see each other that much and we had a wonderful experience together making that movie," he told ET. "We got very close and I got to catch up and hear about her family and how she's doing. I love Jen."

RELATED CONTENT: