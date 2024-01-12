Emily Blunt Rocks Same Outfit Lenny Kravitz Did at the Golden Globes

What would Miranda Priestly think? Emily Blunt appeared on Thursday night's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert rocking a bold look recently seen on the red carpet.

The 40-year-old Oppenheimer star visited the CBS talk show rocking a black, backless Alexander McQueen suit, which Colbert complimented at the start of her interview.

The British actress was quick to point out that she was not the first star to rock the look at a public event this week, bringing a photo of Lenny Kravitz sporting the suit on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, which Blunt also attended.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gotham/GC Images

"Who wore it best?" Blunt joked to the live audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Blunt admitted to noticing Kravitz's look when she attended the annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton over the weekend.

Gotham/GC Images

"I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes," she shared of the singer. "I'd already pre-planned this for the show. And I thought, 'You know what? No. I'm still going to wear it.'"

Despite her insistence on replicating the look, Blunt admitted, "But there's something about Lenny Kravitz that, I feel like when he walks in a room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else's cool factor."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Blunt attended the Globes with her husband, John Krasinski, wearing a stunning nude Alexander McQueen gown with gold sequin embellishments.

