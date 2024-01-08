While Meryl Streep may have gone home empty handed from this year's Golden Globes, the three-time Oscar winner still seemed to be having the most fun at the star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

The screen legend owned the red carpet like absolute royalty, and made a lot of fans smile with some adorable mini-reunion moments.

First up, Streep reconnected with Amanda Seyfriend -- her on-screen daughter in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again -- and she planted a big kiss on the actress' face while posing for pics ahead of the show.

Seyfriend's adorable reaction to the unexpected tenderness was a true highlight of the red carpet.

Inside the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, the heartwarming reunions kept on coming.

Specifically, Streep posed for photos with an absolutely beaming Emily Blunt -- with whom Streep previously starred in The Devil Wears Prada, and later in Mary Poppins Returns.

The night was also a chance for Streep to spend some time with her fellow castmembers on Only Murders in the Building.

The beloved actress -- who was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, for her performance in season 3 of the hit Hulu mystery comedy -- was seated at a table with Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and the trio seemed to really have a blast together.

And all that doesn't even include the A-listers who came over to just bask in the icon's radiant glory.

