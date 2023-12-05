This photo definitely deserves a frame!

On Sunday, an array of celebrities stepped out in fabulous fashion for the third annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles including Oscar legend Meryl Streep.

The event turned out to be a special family outing for the three-time Academy Award winner and 18-time nominee as she was joined by all four of her adult kids: Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, Louisa Jacobson, 32, and Henry Wolfe, 44. Grace was also with husband Mark Ronson and Henry had wife Tamryn Storm Hawker by his side.

Dressed up in black tie duds, they smiled for the cameras and posed in what turned out to be a rare sighting of the entire group all together for mom's special night. At the event, Streep was honored with the Icon Award, given to "an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Streep has managed to maintain a private personal life despite her decades of stardom, so much so that she made headlines in October when her spokesperson revealed she and ex-husband Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years. After tying the knot in 1978, she and Gummer welcomed four children and have five grandkids. They would have marked 45 years of marriage in September.

"While they will always care for each other," the rep said, "they have chosen lives apart."

The two last stepped out at a public event together for the Oscars in 2018.

