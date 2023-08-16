The third annual Academy Museum Gala is set to be a star-studded event.

The fundraising event, celebrating the second anniversary of the Academy Museum opening for the public, is set to honor to most-nominated actor in Academy history, Meryl Streep, with the Icon Award, given to "an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact."

At the Oct. 14 event, Oprah Winfrey will be presented with the Pillar Award, "which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum."

Michael B. Jordan will also be honored at the event with the Vantage Award, designed to honor "an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema."

Finally, acclaimed director Sofia Coppola will received the Visionary Award, meant to celebrate "an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced the art of cinema."

"We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema. I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways," said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum, in a statement. "We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide."

The Academy Museum Gala has been given the blessing of SAG-AFTRA to proceed amid the ongoing union strikes, noting that it is primarily a fundraising event to secure money for museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming.



The Academy also announced many new additions to their Academy Museum Gala Host Committee on Wednesday, adding Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine Martin, Chloë Sevigny, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Danielle Deadwyler, Demi Moore, Don Cheadle, Eddie Redmayne, Elle Fanning, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Union, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Goldie Hawn, Jared Leto, Jay Ellis, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner Smith, Joel Kim Booster, John Travolta, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kirsten Dunst, Letitia Wright, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matt Bomer, Meg Ryan, Michael Keaton, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Kidman, Olivia Wilde, Questlove, Rachel Zegler, Rashida Jones, Regina Hall, Rian Johnson, Riley Keough, Rita Wilson, Selma Blair, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Stephanie Hsu, Steven Yeun, Tom Hanks, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Yorgos Lanthimos, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

