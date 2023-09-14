Meryl Streep is not only down to return to the Mamma Mia universe, the 74-year-old Oscar winner also has some plot suggestions that would allow her iconic character, Donna, to rise from the dead.

Fans will recall that Donna was killed off in the 2018 ABBA musical sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, with Streep returning to sing a song as Donna's ghost, alongside her on-screen daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

In a new, lengthy oral history of Mamma Mia for Vogue, Streep discusses a potential third installment of the beloved franchise.

"I’m up for anything. I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there," Streep quips of the musical films. "I told [producer and creator] Judy [Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

Craymer, who created the original Broadway musical, admits that she got into a lot of trouble with fans for killing off Streep's character, but says there are lots of possibilities for bringing the cast back.

"We went back and forth in time with the second one, so now we have the creative license to explore this world further. We still don’t really know what happened to Lily James’s version of Donna in those middle years," Craymer says of James, who played the younger Donna in Here We Go Again. "Or what happens to Donna and Sam [Pierce Brosnan] after the first movie? Will Harry [Colin Firth] ever settle down? I think we have to bring a certain closure to these characters. All of their odysseys lead them back to the island, because that’s where they all want to be in their older years."

Stellan Skarsgård, who played Bill, says of another film, "I doubt any of us would shy away from doing another one. It’s just a matter of finding enough songs to come up with a new story."

Seyfried seems less optimistic about a third moving, saying, "Nobody is saying no, but nobody is saying yes either. The powers that be probably can’t afford us to be honest. I hate to say it, because would I do Mamma Mia 3 for free—of course I would—but that’s not the business we’re in. What’s fair is fair, and I feel like a third film is gonna come down to something stupid like whether or not Universal wants to pay the money."

Streep quips, "We may have to call it Grand-Mamma Mia! by the time we make it!"

In July 2020, Seyfried told ET of a potential reunion, "I know that we'd all be more than happy to hang out again."

