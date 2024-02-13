Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum was in full dad mode as he graced the red carpet alongside his and Jenna Dewan's daughter, Everly, at the premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To The Hashira Training at Regal Union Square in New York City over the weekend.

The 43-year-old Magic Mike star and his 10-year-old daughter made a striking pair as they posed for photos together, with Everly donning Shinobu Kocho gear, showcasing her enthusiasm for anime culture.

Channing -- sporting a casual-yet-stylish checkered zip-up hoodie, black pants and green sneakers -- beamed with pride as he wrapped his arms around his daughter as they posed between two anime figures adorning the red carpet.

Everly is the daughter of Channing and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, whom he met on the set of Step Up in 2006. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed Everly in May 2013 before parting ways and finalizing their divorce in November 2019. Despite the split, Channing has expressed his deep bond with Everly, describing her as his inspiration.

In May, the actor and children's book author spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how his daughter helped him with the latest installment in his Sparkella book series.

For Tatum, a memory of Everly telling her first "big, yucky-feeling lie" helped inform the story quite a bit.

"She stole a little toy car from school, and she was just sick about it," Tatum recalled, explaining how Everly is "a hustler" who always convinces him to come back into her room at night to read more stories because she doesn't want to go to sleep.

"[One night], she kept calling me back in. I could tell something was a little different with this, but I thought she was just hustling me. And then, all of a sudden, just like full tears," he shared. "She was like, 'I need to tell you something, but I'm afraid and I'm gonna get kicked out of school and you’re gonna call the police.' And it was just like a whole fear spiral."

"You could tell she was just living with it for weeks and it was just making her sick," he added. "Then once she told me, I obviously had to tell her, I was like, 'Look, you’re not gonna be in trouble as long as you tell me the truth. It's OK, I'm not gonna call the police, you're gonna be fine.' Then she told me and I could just see the whole weight lift off of her."

On the romantic front, Channing has been in a relationship with actress Zoë Kravitz since August 2021. The couple, who first met on the set of the upcoming film Blink Twice, made headlines last year when Tatum popped the question. Zoë was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

Jenna has also found happiness with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, with whom she welcomed son Callum in March 2020. They are currently expecting a second child together.

