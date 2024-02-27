Don't worry, darling, Olivia Wilde and other celebs meant to free the nipple while appearing at a runway show in France on Tuesday.

As Paris Fashion Week struts on, celebrities have been out and about showing their support for their favorite designers and that includes Wilde, 39, Zoë Kravitz, Elsa Hosk and Georgia May Jagger, all of whom chose to bare all for the cameras at the Feb. 27 Yves Saint Laurent show.

The ladies each wore thin and sheer tops designed by the fashion brand in a move meant to signal that Saint Laurent is the "house of transparency," says creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dominique Maitre/WWD via Getty Images

He told Women's Wear Daily he was inspired to do something a little more risqué and fun for this collection and said it may not be feasible on a wider scale.

"I wanted to do something very fragile," Vaccarello said. "I think my job is to propose something different that is not necessarily realistic or necessary."

Wilde rocked a black bodysuit with large cutouts on the side underneath an olive pencil skirt with a brown belt, brown leather gloves and matching heels. She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace. The look nearly matched Jagger, 32, who wore a black pencil skirt and black striped bodysuit, also with brown gloves, shoes and a belt.

Kravitz, 35, sported a brown knee-length dress with brown pointed-toe heels and a black belt.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The most dramatic look from the group came from Hosk, 35, who stunned in a sheer polka dot top underneath an oversized striped blue blazer and matching pencil skirt. She too completed the look with a belt and brown heels, also adding a power red lip for a pop of color.

BlackPink’s Rose, who also appeared at the show, wore a sheer brown dress with large billowy tiers. She adorned a black bra and black high-waisted underwear to match her black-shaded sunglasses.

Getty Images

Other stars in attendance on Tuesday included names like Lily Collins, Zoe Saldana, Kate Moss, Diane Kruger and Lila Moss.

RELATED CONTENT: