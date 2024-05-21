Garcelle Beauvais is reacting to some big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news.

ET's Denny Directo spoke to the reality star before the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation unveiled the winners of the 49th annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday, and she shared how she feels about Dorit Kemsley's separation from her husband, PK.

Earlier this month, after much speculation about the state of their marriage, Dorit and PK announced that they'd "made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, share two kids, Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 7.

"I think it's sad anytime a family breaks up. I've been through it," Garcelle said. "Especially when you have little kids, nobody wants that. I just hope at the end everybody comes out OK and puts the kids first."

Amid the news of the split, RHOBH began filming its 14th season, sans Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley, both of whom have departed the series.

"I was disappointed about Crystal, but I do think that we're gonna have a really good season," Garcelle said. "... I think she'll be fine. I think Crystal will be fine. I'm not worried about her."

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming installment, Garcelle teased, "Wait till you see. We're starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We're really fun."

"I'm not allowed to say a lot," she noted. "I'll get in trouble, but I think it's gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do."

