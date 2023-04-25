Hailee Steinfeld couldn't be happier to see Jeremy Renner back on his feet.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke with Steinfeld at the Sony CinemaCon Presentation on Monday, where she couldn't help but get emotional when discussing her Hawkeye co-star and the near-fatal snow plow accident that left him with some very serious injuries.

"I have," Steinfeld said when asked if she's spoken to Renner since the accident in January. "Getting emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's OK and he has made a truly miraculous recovery."

Discussing their relationship, Steinfeld likened it to their characters on the hit Disney+ series, telling ET that there's a real bond between them.

"I mean, I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly -- I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but much like Kate Bishop is to Clint, I am that way with Jeremy," she explained.

"I just couldn't be more grateful that he's OK and he's more than OK. He's such a fighter," Steinfeld added.

Already inspired by the 52-year-old actor, Steinfeld said she's even more so following the "miraculous" recovery he's made over the last few months.

"I mean, I don't know if you guys know this man, but he is like the most inspiring, and not that I already didn't feel that way about him -- I feel that way times a million. He's amazing," she said.

While there's no official announcement on season 2 of Hawkeye, Steinfeld has been busy working on another superhero saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature, Into the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse shows Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) meeting more Spider-People as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) for a new adventure. This time, he's battling the multiverse-traversing The Spot and dealing with an adversary that hits closer to home -- Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

As for what she was able to tease about her return to the role, Steinfeld said Gwen "has a lot going on."

Steinfeld continued, "She's in a rather conflicting space when we find her. She's at a point in her life where she is learning how to be who she is, and accept who she is and own who she is, and not be ashamed of that in any way, and not hide it from those closest to her."

And when it comes to the sequel, the 26-year-old actress promised that the Spider-Verse has only leveled-up.

"I'll be honest, just when I thought like that could not be possible, the team behind this movie is so out of this world, and they have proven that it is in fact possible to top that times 10," she gushed. "I mean, it is like just a whole new level of animation and emotion, and it's so unbelievably captivating. The music ,of course, is such a huge part of it."

"But, with all its action and all its electricity, it's so grounded in the characters," she continued. "And I feel so lucky to be a part of this incredible cast of people that get to bring these characters to life."

While her focus is on Spider-Man for now, Steinfeld isn't ruling out a Spider-Verse/Hawkeye spin-off in the future, telling ET that she thinks Kate and Gwen would get along pretty well if they were to meet up in the multiverse.

"You know, anything's possible, right? How do I think they get along? I think they have quite a lot of similarities. I mean, they're both incredibly witty and bada**, independent young women who have a very strong point of view and are very good at what they do, and can take on just about anything," she added of the two characters. "So, I say they'd get along really well."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2.

