Ice-T's daughter may just be his youngest fan! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the Law & Order: SVU star at the show's 25th season event in New York City on Tuesday, and the actor and his wife, Coco Austin, revealed that their 8-year-old daughter, Chanel, watches the series.

"She goes, 'Oh, there's Kelli... There's Mariska,'" Coco told ET of her husband's co-stars, Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay. "She sees it in a totally different way. I think she's so used to seeing Daddy on TV, though. She's like, 'Oh, there's Daddy again. Oh, he's on a commercial. Oh, there he is again.'"

Ice-T chimed in, saying of his daughter, "My favorite, best compliment from Chanel was she wants to be like me on TV."

As for whether Chanel has the acting bug, Ice-T quipped, "She's got some kind of bug."

"She's very much a performer. She's an entertainer," Coco agreed of her daughter, who will soon appear on their family's upcoming reality show. "She will sit there and entertain you for hours."

Meanwhile, Ice-T has been entertaining people for decades on SVU, having starred as Fin since season 2 in 2000.

"This show is part entertainment and also it's part therapy for a lot of people, because a lot of women are victims, they've been through it, and in this show they might see the justice that they didn't see in their real life," Ice-T told ET of the reason for the show's lasting impact. "I think it's a little bit more than entertainment. It has another level."

"In our show, the victims are still alive, so I think this reaches a lot of people a little bit different than just basic entertainment, and even in music," he added. "When you can reach somebody with something that they feel it grabs them."

Season 25 of Law & Order: SVU will premiere Jan. 18 on NBC.

