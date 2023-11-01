News

Ice-T Reacts to Wife Coco's Halloween Costume at Heidi Klum's Annual Party (Exclusive)

By Paige Gawley
Published: 5:36 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

The couple dressed up in a film noir-era gangster-inspired look for the occasion.

Ice-T wasn't surprised by his wife's Halloween look. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the SVU star and his model wife, Coco Austin, at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, and they discussed dressing up in a film noir-era gangster-inspired look for the occasion.

"This how she dress every day," Ice-T quipped of his wife, who sported a cheeky black bottoms, a white, midriff-exposing top, red suspenders and a head piece.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Ice-T perfectly coordinated with Coco, wearing a striped jacket and oversized white tie, which he paired with a hat, sunglasses and a cane.

"I was just looking at pictures from [Heidi's] second annual Halloween. I was like what is it now, like, the 20th? At first, we were just like, 'OK, let's just through something on,' but now we're really getting into it," Austin told ET of herself and her husband.

Gotham/WireImage

ET also spoke to the hostess of the evening, who dressed up as a peacock -- with the help of backup dancers -- alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who sported an egg costume.

"I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up," Heidi told ET. "I wanted to make an art performance out of it."

Watch the video below for more on Heidi's epic look.

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Dress in ‘Elaborate’ Peacock and Egg Costume for Halloween
Emily Hampshire of 'Schitt's Creek' Apologizes for Johnny Depp Costume

News

Emily Hampshire of 'Schitt's Creek' Apologizes for Johnny Depp Costume

North West, Penelope Disick and Friends Dress Up Like Cheetah Girls

News

North West, Penelope Disick and Friends Dress Up Like Cheetah Girls

Kendall Jenner Rocks Wonder Woman Costume, Lynda Carter Reacts

News

Kendall Jenner Rocks Wonder Woman Costume, Lynda Carter Reacts

Related Photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash 2023 -- See all the Epic Celeb Costumes
11 Photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash 2023 -- See all the Epic Celeb Costumes

 

Tags: