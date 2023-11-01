Ice-T wasn't surprised by his wife's Halloween look. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the SVU star and his model wife, Coco Austin, at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, and they discussed dressing up in a film noir-era gangster-inspired look for the occasion.

"This how she dress every day," Ice-T quipped of his wife, who sported a cheeky black bottoms, a white, midriff-exposing top, red suspenders and a head piece.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Ice-T perfectly coordinated with Coco, wearing a striped jacket and oversized white tie, which he paired with a hat, sunglasses and a cane.

"I was just looking at pictures from [Heidi's] second annual Halloween. I was like what is it now, like, the 20th? At first, we were just like, 'OK, let's just through something on,' but now we're really getting into it," Austin told ET of herself and her husband.

Gotham/WireImage

ET also spoke to the hostess of the evening, who dressed up as a peacock -- with the help of backup dancers -- alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who sported an egg costume.

"I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up," Heidi told ET. "I wanted to make an art performance out of it."

Watch the video below for more on Heidi's epic look.

