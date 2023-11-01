They are cousins, they stand together! North West and Penelope Disick have proved that they rule Halloween. The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the 11-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick engaged in several group Halloween costumes this year, but none as iconic as their matching Cheetah Girls looks.

To recreate the famed Disney Channel Original Movie from 2004, North went full Raven-Symoné for the ensemble, rocking a hot pink matching tracksuit look like the one Raven wore in the film as her character, Galleria Garibaldi.

Penelope embodied Sabrina Bryan's Dorinda Thomas in a yellow tracksuit, while two other friends rocked the purple tracksuit of Adrienne Bailon's Chanel Simmons and the blue tracksuit of Kiely Williams' Aqua Walker.

The girls goofed off in the looks on North and mom Kim's shared TikTok account, dancing to the girl group's hit song, "Amigas."

But Nori and Queen P didn't stop there. The cousins continued with the Disney theme as North dressed up as Princess Tiana from the 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog, with Penelope playing Tiana's over-the-top friend, Lottie.

North rocked Tiana's blue dress with a tiara and white elbow-length gloves while Penelope donned a pink dress and blonde wig and held Lottie's cat.

North also paid homage to dad Kanye's Graduation album bear, and dressed up as Dionne from Clueless to Kim's Cher.

