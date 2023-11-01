The official Wonder Woman seal of approval! Kendall Jenner embraced her inner superhero for Halloween and got some love from none other than Lynda Carter herself.

The 27-year-old model posted a photo of her star-spangled look, which was modeled after Carter's getup from the Wonder Woman show in the '70s, and a video of her spinning and transforming into the Amazonian superhero.

Carter, 72, who originally played Diana Prince (a.k.a. Wonder Woman) on the TV series, commented on the post writing, "You're doing amazing, sweetie," copying momager Kris Jenner's iconic line.

Carter also reposted Kendall's look on her own Instagram Story with the same message.

Kendall also shared a video of Carter doing the same spinning transformation on her Instagram Story.

Kendall isn't the first member of her famous family to dress up as Wonder Woman for Halloween. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, donned an almost identical look back in 2008. And Kris wore a caped version in 2012, which she slipped into again last year.

And while she chose to go for a superhero look for one of her costumes this year, Kendall also dressed up as Sugar, Drew Barrymore's character from Batman Forever, alongside her sister, Kylie Jenner, who was dressed as Debi Mazar's Spice.

Kendall also hosted a star-studded Halloween bash dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

