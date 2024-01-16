Jeffrey Wright Gives Update on 'The Batman - Part II' (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Wright is excited for The Batman - Part II. ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke to the 58-year-old actor at the Critics Choice Awards, who reacted to the news that a sequel to the Robert Pattinson-led film has been greenlit.

"You've seen as much of a script as I have at this point," Wright, who played James Gordon in the 2022 film, told ET. "I don't want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it."

"Clearly, I'm Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film, the first film, so we may be moving up in the ranks, I suppose, but I haven't seen anything yet," he added. "I'm being patient, letting [director] Matt Reeves do his thing -- which is going to be magical and wonderful -- and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes."

Last year, DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that the follow-up film will debut in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

Until then, Wright is busy promoting American Fiction, the film for which he was nominated in the Best Actor category at Sunday's ceremony. While the award ultimately went to The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti, Wright told ET that it "feels good" to be nominated.

"It's better than the alternative when no one's interested, when they don't love you. It means that our film is being appreciated, and ideally out of that more people will come see it," he said of American Fiction, which was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy, and Best Picture categories, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"We make these films because, strangely enough, we want people to come to the theaters and watch them," Wright added. "We're a small film. We shot in 26 days. We did it with a lot of passion. This is really wonderful, that it's being received in such an enthusiastic way from critics, to audiences, to our peers, so it's all good."

RELATED CONTENT: