Jessica Simpson's kids are discovering her reality TV past. In an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura, which took place during Century City Mall's PetSafe event, the 43-year-old singer reveals that her three children watch clips of Newlyweds, the reality show she starred in alongside her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, from 2003 to 2005.

Simpson shares Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, with Eric Johnson, with whom she tied the knot in 2014.

Maxwell stepped out with her mom for Friday's event and crashed ET's interview, even complimenting Simpson for looking like Barbie in her outfit of choice. Maxwell and the rest of Simpson's kids aren't always praising her, though. In fact, they spend a fair amount of time lovingly teasing Simpson for her Newlyweds days.

"My kids love looking up the YouTube clips of Newlyweds or of anything that I've done. [They'll search,] 'Jessica Simpson embarrassing moments.' I'm like, 'Really guys?'" she tells ET. "They love to do that."

"We've gone on a YouTube Newlyweds binger and they really just love to see my parents super young and married and they love to see Ashley," Simpson says of her now-divorced parents, Joe Simpson and Tina Ann Drew, and her sister, Ashlee Simpson. "... They definitely laugh at me. They just want to make fun of me, I think."

Simpson's relatable portrayal on Newlyweds made her a favorite among households nationwide.

"I feel like it's amazing when people can do a reality show and there's people out there that aren't just idolizing them or wanting to be them, but connecting with them," she says. "They're like, 'I'm relating to that.' I think that was the most beautiful part of [the show]."

Despite its upsides, Simpson doesn't see herself jumping back into reality TV.

"I definitely would not ever do a reality show again," she tells ET. "I don't really trust putting my life in other people's hands to edit. It sounds kind of crazy. It didn't sound so crazy 20 years ago."

What she would do, however, is a docuseries, which she's currently shopping around to networks and streaming services.

"That's in the process. That's very exciting," she says, before teasing that her kids will "definitely a part of that" as viewers will get to "see some real life stuff with us."

In addition to the forthcoming docuseries, Simpson is busy working on new music after renting a house in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's not necessarily country; it's blues, it's pop, it's rock and roll, it's grunge, it's everything," she teases of her new music. "I feel genre-less and I feel like I go across generations. I feel like it's a generational type of record that I've been doing. I've been making tons of Spotify playlists. I know exactly what I wanna do."

