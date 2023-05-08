Jessica Simpson Reveals Dad Joe Diagnosed With Bone Cancer

Jessica Simpson is sharing her father, Joe Simpson's, latest health battle.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old designer shared a sweet birthday tribute in honor of her oldest daughter, Maxwell. While celebrating her daughter's birthday, the "Take My Breath Away" singer revealed that her father has been battling bone cancer.

"On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night. I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose," Simpson captioned a picture of her daughter playfully lifting her up.

She continued, "Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family' I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said 'we have the same wishes Mom' 3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?' My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true…"

Simpson then revealed that Maxwell made a wish for her grandfather.

"Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE."

Simpson did not share any further details about her father's diagnosis or treatment. Simpson's sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, has not spoken out about their father's condition.

Joe's bone cancer comes after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. At the time, his rep confirmed to ET that the former manager was recovering from surgery following his diagnosis and that it went well.

At the time, a source told ET that the photographer was focusing on his health.

"This is a blessing in disguise for Joe," a source close to Simpson told ET. "It has opened his eyes to eating healthier and exercising. This diagnosis has brought Joe and his family together and reminded him that what matters most is family."

The source also says that Simpson's daughters were "devastated at the initial diagnosis," but rallied behind their dad. "They are being positive, uplifting forces for him and are helping him get through this. With Joe's faith in God and his family's support, he knows he will come out of this strong."

In February, Simpson shared a sweet family moment featuring her father, mother, Tina Simpson, and sister as they all reunited to celebrate Joe's birthday.

"My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty," she wrote. "I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023."

