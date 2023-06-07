Lauren Alaina can thank Luke Bryan for helping her find the one. The 28-year-old country singer spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner and Rachel Smith in Nashville ahead of CMA Fest and revealed how the "Knockin' Boots" crooner played a huge hand in Alaina meeting her now fiancé, Cam Arnold.

It was back in November when Alaina announced, while onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, that Arnold popped the question. Fast forward to now, Alaina gushed over her future husband while sharing how exactly Bryan played a role in the two becoming a couple.

"If you spend five minutes with him, you'd be like, 'I get it,'" Alaina tells ET. "I mean, he's from Georgia. We're both from Georgia. Actually, fun fact, we met in Mexico at the [all-inclusive concert vacation] Crash My Playa that Luke Bryan has every year. Luke Bryan brought us together."

Alaina also shared how Arnold found himself backstage at the event and the first words he ever spoke to her that hooked her.

"He’s friends with Luke’s niece and her husband, so he was backstage and we were at the taco stand," Alaina continued, "and apparently I ate my tacos really fast and he was like, 'Nobody’s gonna take those tacos away from you!' First thing he ever said to me. And that was when I knew."

Alaina says she gave Arnold her number, and from that moment on, he knew he was down for the count.

"I gave him my number, but he came home and told his best friend, 'I met the woman I’m gonna marry,'" Alaina explains. "And I did not leave Mexico feeling that way, but he was right. I'm gonna marry him."

As for why she's going to marry him, that's easy to explain.

"He is very funny," she says. "And hot!"

Alaina shared that she's currently in the early wedding planning stages, but she's already gone dress shopping.

"I'm actually getting my dress made and my mom and I went to New York and we tried on all these dresses," she says. "It was so sweet. One of my favorite memories ever, and my mom is thriving with this wedding."

Alaina's got a lot to celebrate. She'll be performing at CMA Fest when things kick off Thursday on the Chevy Riverfront Stage. It's the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest, the longest-running country music festival in the world featuring hundreds of artists performing across multiple stages. The festival begins Thursday and runs through June 11, with a TV special airing July 19 on ABC.

Alaina, who finished in second place on season 10 of American Idol, is currently on the road and will be joining the pop group Pentatonix for its North American tour beginning Aug. 9. Her new EP, Unlocked, is out on Friday, but two of her singles --- "A Walk in the Bar" and "Hangovers"--- are out now.

