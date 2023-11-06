Martha Stewart is all about classic elegance. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 82-year-old home expert at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, and she revealed her style secret.

"I like classic, good fashion that I can wear year after year after year," Stewart said. "It's not that I always wear vintage, I don't, but I have a closet full of very beautiful clothing."

Stewart noted that she planned to add her Dennis Basso look to her collection after Monday's event, telling ET of the black suit, "I will wear this many, many times."

As for how she became confident in her fashion sense, Stewart said, "Who knows? It just happened nicely. If you keep healthy and keep in shape and keep yourself looking appropriate, clothes look good on you."

Basso certainly agreed, telling ET of Stewart, "She looks good when she's in the garden on the horses on the tractor. It doesn't matter. She's an all-around girl."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After the CFDA Awards, Stewart said she'll return her focus to the upcoming holidays, noting of Thanksgiving, "I've already cooked about 10 turkeys, so I might be turkey'd out."

Even so, Stewart said that "a turkey that we grow ourselves" is a Thanksgiving tradition for her year after year.

"Don't dislike me for that," she said, "but it's important and just a beautiful, autumnal feeling."

RELATED CONTENT: