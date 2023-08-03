Naked and Afraid alums Candice Mishler and Na'im McKee are back and ready for redemption.

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to the pair about why they decided to return for Naked and Afraid: Castaways and what they hoped to get from the experience this time around.

"Redemption," Mishler said when asked why she wanted to come back for the show's latest iteration. "Yeah, my first performance wasn't very long and so I just I have to redeem myself. I am not going to stop until I make 21 days."

McKee's answer was similar, adding that he wanted to prove not only to himself, but to his family that he doesn't back down from a challenge.

"My reasoning is very similar. You know, I failed on my first attempt, and I'm not a person that takes failure very lightly. I almost had immediate regret... the truck drive away was just immediate regret," McKee shared.

He continued, "That was the longest, saddest shower I think I've ever taken in my life. I knew I had to come back. Do this again. Prove to not only myself, but to my family members and everyone else that I don't back down from challenges, and that failure is just one step towards success."

Both Mishler and McKee were on season 15 of Naked and Afraid. Both did not make it through to the end of the three-week challenge.

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, a spin-off of the original Discovery series, sees nine strangers try to survive 21 days on an island completely naked. What sets the show apart from the original is that this time, they're stranded on an island, with three people to a team and no maps, just the limited survival skills they've learned at their disposal.

That's not the only limitation the spin-off posed, Mishler said, adding that they were left without a pot to boil water in, no fire starters and more challenges.

"On top of having no tools, no map, we had no pot to boil water. We had no fire starters, so, we really had to just source whatever we could find on the island to make our own fire to... figure out how we're going to boil water," Mishler explained. "And so all these things are like, 'Hey, we're on an island. We can drink coconuts... this can be like a retreat. It'll be so fun.' And it was absolute hell."

The challenges were far greater this time as well, with McKee telling ET they had to rely on their survival instincts to make it on the island.

"This is a very unique challenge, right? Like, sort of your survival instincts and sort of how your survival recognition... There's so many things that sort of hit you at one time, that you really have to just like, force all your attention on the one scenario in front of you," McKee said. "So, I thought it was a really unique challenge from my last one. Definitely, definitely had a lot of different mental tests for me, this challenge did, than my last one."

The pair said the show is much harder than Survivor. While also a survivalist show, McKee said the big difference, is that Naked and Afraid is not a game show, but rather about putting your life and health at risk to truly survive the elements.

"Survivor is tough and I'm downplaying that show, but to go out into an area, like the places that Naked and Afraid goes to, which is some of the most inhospitable regions on the planet, and survive with literally nothing and being naked -- that's not a scenario that is tested on Survivor. It requires a unique personality to be ready for that challenge, and to accomplish it."

Naked and Afraid: Castaways airs Sundays on Discovery.

RELATED CONTENT:

Melanie Rauscher, 'Naked and Afraid' Alum, Found Dead at 35

'Naked and Afraid' Trailer Sees Survivalists in Extreme Conditions

'Naked and Afraid of Love' Stars Reveal What Makes Show Truly Unique

'Naked and Afraid': Watch Sneak Peak for New Season! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery