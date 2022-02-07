'Naked and Afraid' Season 8 Trailer Sees Survivalists Braving Snakes, Lions, and More (Exclusive)
Naked and Afraidis back and the survival series' eighth season might just be its most challenging yet. In the new trailer for the Discovery + show, participants are seen passing out, catching on fire, and even going unconscious.
This time, the contestants must survive in a variety of remote locations, including the highlands of Chiapas, an abandoned village in Botswana and a "unnerving cave system" in Colombia. The men and women this season must brave the elements and the unforgiving environment without being given clothing, food, water, or shelter.
In the trailer, they come in contact with snakes, hyenas, and lions, as well as several locations believed to be "haunted."
Several contestants are making history, with the first transgender woman featured and the first survivalist with Asperger's syndrome.
This season will also feature the grown kids of two previous Naked and Afraid All-Stars as they attempt a 14-day challenge in Mexico to live up to their parents' reputations.
Naked and Afraid premieres Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and streams on Discovery+.
